Nope's Steven Yeun Spills A Few Beans About His Mysterious Character

Following the runaway success of "Get Out" and "Us," viewers are on the edge of their seats to find out what Jordan Peele has in store for audiences when "Nope" premieres on July 22. Trailers for the film showcase the director's signature brand of horror while still remaining fairly ambiguous, leaving us to speculate about the exact nature of the plot. Peele's films are known for subverting expectations, exploring complex themes, and leveling unexpected twists, a formula that looks to be employed in his latest endeavor via the classic combination of cowboys and aliens. However, fans of the director's work know that looks can be deceiving.

What we do know is the official "Nope" trailer (via YouTube) is that it stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as OJ and Emerald Haywood, siblings who work at a family-owned ranch where horses are trained to work on film sets. The sudden death of their father is the first of several mysterious happenings in the area, seemingly triggered by the arrival of a UFO. There's something hiding in the clouds and while the "Nope" trailers do a great job of evoking a mounting sense of panic, who or what is waiting in the sky is still anyone's guess.

The film will also feature former "The Walking Dead" star Steven Yeun, who recently appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to talk about the movie. Although we still don't know much about the movie's central conflict, Yeun did drop a few hints about what viewers can expect from his character in the forthcoming horror thriller.