Nope Trailer Puts Jordan Peele's Signature Brand Of Horror On Full Display
The very highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming Jordan Peele film "Nope" has finally arrived — much to the delight of cinephiles and horror fans everywhere.
Following the release of his feature directorial debut "Get Out" in 2017, Peele quickly became both a household name and essentially synonymous with the horror genre. Previously known for comedy — thanks in large part to his Comedy Central sketch show "Key & Peele" – Peele's left turn into horror was initially a little surprising, but he's proven himself a true master of the form. "Get Out" earned a best original screenplay Oscar, and his follow-up film, "Us," was also a commercial and critical success.
Details about "Nope" have been kept very much under wraps. In July 2021, Peele revealed the title, poster, and release date of the upcoming project via Twitter. He didn't include any other information, instead captioning the tweet with just a cloud emoji to match the ominous-looking dark cloud shown in the poster. With the trailer now out, we can finally stop speculating — at least in part.
Nope promises to be another disturbing and pointed horror spectacle
Since the release of "Us," Jordan Peele has been writing and producing for other directors' projects — such as "The Twilight Zone" reboot and the upcoming film "Candyman" — all while staying mum about what his next directorial project would be. With "Nope," fans are no doubt eager to see Peele back in the director's chair and to be able to experience his next terrifying creation.
"Nope" adds "Hustlers" alum Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, who was nominated for an Oscar for his leading role in Lee Isaac Chung's "Minari," to Peele's coterie of talented actors. Daniel Kaluuya also returns to the world of Peele, marking the second collaboration with the writer-director, as he, of course, was the star of "Get Out." Additional cast members include Michael Wincott ("Westworld"), Barbie Ferreira ("Euphoria"), Terry Notary ("Avatar"), Jennifer Lafleur ("Big Little Lies"), and Brandon Perea ("The OA").
The first trailer for "Nope" teases another enticing tale that is still intriguingly opaque, even after this first extended look. The trailer begins as an all-out groove fest thanks to the introduction of Palmer and Kaluuya's characters, who run a Black-owned ranch that trains horses exclusively for the movies, as they discuss their work with a film crew. But the light-hearted tone of the opening moments quickly sours as something strange sets in across their small town. There's an object in the sky, but what it is or what it wants is hard to say. An unseen force has an odd effect on the horses, the people, even the weather. Oh, and there are also horrifying creatures with skull-like faces. Very chill.
"What's a bad miracle?" Kaluuya's character asks. Well, we'll find out soon enough when "Nope" arrives in theaters on July 22, 2022.