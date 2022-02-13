Nope Trailer Puts Jordan Peele's Signature Brand Of Horror On Full Display

Since the release of "Us," Jordan Peele has been writing and producing for other directors' projects — such as "The Twilight Zone" reboot and the upcoming film "Candyman" — all while staying mum about what his next directorial project would be. With "Nope," fans are no doubt eager to see Peele back in the director's chair and to be able to experience his next terrifying creation.

"Nope" adds "Hustlers" alum Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, who was nominated for an Oscar for his leading role in Lee Isaac Chung's "Minari," to Peele's coterie of talented actors. Daniel Kaluuya also returns to the world of Peele, marking the second collaboration with the writer-director, as he, of course, was the star of "Get Out." Additional cast members include Michael Wincott ("Westworld"), Barbie Ferreira ("Euphoria"), Terry Notary ("Avatar"), Jennifer Lafleur ("Big Little Lies"), and Brandon Perea ("The OA").

The first trailer for "Nope" teases another enticing tale that is still intriguingly opaque, even after this first extended look. The trailer begins as an all-out groove fest thanks to the introduction of Palmer and Kaluuya's characters, who run a Black-owned ranch that trains horses exclusively for the movies, as they discuss their work with a film crew. But the light-hearted tone of the opening moments quickly sours as something strange sets in across their small town. There's an object in the sky, but what it is or what it wants is hard to say. An unseen force has an odd effect on the horses, the people, even the weather. Oh, and there are also horrifying creatures with skull-like faces. Very chill.

"What's a bad miracle?" Kaluuya's character asks. Well, we'll find out soon enough when "Nope" arrives in theaters on July 22, 2022.