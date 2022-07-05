Creepy New Website Offers Tantalizing Hints About Jordan Peele's Nope

As the writer-director of "Get Out" and "Us," retired comedy actor Jordan Peele has reinvented himself as one of the absolute greatest horror filmmakers of our time. His talent for infusing real-life issues with otherworldly terror has earned him a best original screenplay Oscar for "Get Out" (via IMDb), and by the looks of his next work, things are only going to get more and more intriguing.

Peele has named his new movie "Nope" because that's the word he intends to invoke in the audience with the project. What we know so far about "Nope" certainly seems to deliver on this front. From viral videos of birds dropping from the sky to a vague threat from above that seems to evoke UFOs and aliens, everything about the movie seems custom designed to creep out the audiences.

Now, a new piece of the "Nope" puzzle has arrived in the form of a strange website that offers tantalizing hints about Peele's latest project — and it might just be the creepiest "Nope" marketing stunt yet.