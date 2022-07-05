Creepy New Website Offers Tantalizing Hints About Jordan Peele's Nope
As the writer-director of "Get Out" and "Us," retired comedy actor Jordan Peele has reinvented himself as one of the absolute greatest horror filmmakers of our time. His talent for infusing real-life issues with otherworldly terror has earned him a best original screenplay Oscar for "Get Out" (via IMDb), and by the looks of his next work, things are only going to get more and more intriguing.
Peele has named his new movie "Nope" because that's the word he intends to invoke in the audience with the project. What we know so far about "Nope" certainly seems to deliver on this front. From viral videos of birds dropping from the sky to a vague threat from above that seems to evoke UFOs and aliens, everything about the movie seems custom designed to creep out the audiences.
Now, a new piece of the "Nope" puzzle has arrived in the form of a strange website that offers tantalizing hints about Peele's latest project — and it might just be the creepiest "Nope" marketing stunt yet.
A very Nope theme park with a very Nope website
The website jupitersclaim.com appears to be an in-universe site of Ricky "Jupe" Park (Steven Yeun), who runs a theme park that's presumably located in the same area as OJ and Emerald Haywood's (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) beleaguered ranch. The visitor is greeted with a cheerful message from Jupe, who introduces himself as a former child star. You can explore various attractions of the theme park, and read their descriptions. It all seems like a perfectly regular promotional site for a minor sourist attraction ... with one little catch.
Every once in a while, the site takes a night-time appearance, and things get all kinds of strange. The mascot's expression turns into a glazed look of shock and worry, the skies go dark, and the descriptive texts take a new, ominous tone. "While you're in here, who knows what horrors might be happening out there," the page for the Theatre attraction proclaims. The page for the bank starts preaching against the evils of currency, the General Store deals ominous warnings about the park, and the description for an innocuous-looking wishing well called "Winkin' Well" suddenly gets very, very strange indeed. "Look down into the well," it reads. "Look up toward the skies above. Whatever you may wish, it will not change anything. It cannot be undone. It cannot be unseen. If you fear the darkness that lies ahead, peer into the well and pray you may be spared."
Jordan Peele revealed the website on his official Twitter account, and by the looks of it, Jupe's creepy Western village attraction will provide an appropriately "nope" location for the movie — waxwork cowboys and everything.
Jupiter's Claim features a secret minigame with a creepy prize
Because a colorful tourist attraction website that turns truly creepy every once in a while isn't unnerving enough, the Jupiter's Claim website also features a nice little game. If you head to the Bank page, you can partake in a few rounds of a Western-themed shell game to win "Jupe Jangle" coins. After you have three of them, you can head to the Winkin' Well and make a wish.
The site will then reward you with a selfie filter that seems like a view from the well — only, when you actually take the photo, the sky suddenly becomes dark, and there are mysterious things happening on the background. There might be one of those creepy sky dancer tube men from the trailers grinning behind you, or a mysterious cloud looming overhead, or even a horse that seems to be being pulled upwards.
The jarring filter combines elements from the "Nope" trailers and the website's changing skies, and it's yet another indication that the movie fully intends to live up to its name.