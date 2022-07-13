The Ms. Marvel Season 1 Finale Had Another Great Cameo, And You Probably Missed It

About 35 minutes into the "Ms. Marvel" finale, we catch a quick glimpse of G. Willow Wilson — one of the titular character's comic book co-creators — during a mashup of TikTok clips showing people talking about Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cameo comes following the episode's climactic final action sequence, and it isn't the first time Wilson has been secretly highlighted.

In Episode 1, there's a brief moment where we see that Khan's high school is dedicated to several different people by way of a bronze plaque. Wilson and her "Ms. Marvel" comic book co-creators are listed on the plaque, along with editor Stephen Wacker, colorist Ian Herring, penciler Nico Leon, letterer Joe Caramagna and artists Adrian Alphona, Jamie McKelvie, and Takeshi Miyazawa. Wilson and everyone involved were responsible for the 2014 launch of the solo "Ms. Marvel" comic.

Wilson was initially shocked by the comic's success and rising popularity back when it first came out, and has previously admitted that "Ms. Marvel" might not have exploded the way it did had the character debuted during a different time period. "Well, I think if we had written Ms. Marvel ten years ago, Kamala's religion would probably have to be an even bigger part of the conversation than it is today, because closer to 9/11, there was a lot more scrutiny placed on the actions of everyday American Muslims," Wilson told Vulture in 2014. "But today, now that there's a bit of distance — particularly for the younger generation, for whom 9/11 happened when they were small children — there's a greater desire to see more well-rounded stories. Being a Muslim is really only one part of her overall arc, her overall journey."