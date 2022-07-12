Henry Thomas Reflects On His Memories Of ET The Extra-Terrestrial Near Its 40th Anniversary - Exclusive

On June 11, 1982, director Steven Spielberg forever changed the way the world looks at the galaxy with the release of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." The cinematic wonder not only went on to become the No. 1 film of 1982 with a then-astonishing domestic gross of $314.9 million (via Box Office Mojo), but adjusted for inflation, the film still remains No. 4 on the list of top-grossing films of all time behind "The Sound of Music," "Star Wars," and "Gone with the Wind."

Apart from further catapulting Spielberg's star into the stratosphere, "E.T." also launched the careers of its young actors, Henry Thomas and Drew Barrymore. In the film, Thomas stars as Elliott, a young boy who discovers, befriends, and protects the kind-hearted alien — simply dubbed "E.T." — while Barrymore plays Gertie, Elliott's younger sister, who also forms a strong bond with the extra-terrestrial.

Thomas embarked on a very successful career in the wake of "E.T.," compiling more than 70 screen credits over the next 40 years. On TV, Thomas has found a (haunted) home with horror writer-director Mike Flanagan, appearing as one of the filmmaker's faithful troupe members in the smash streaming series "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," "Midnight Mass," and the upcoming "The Fall of the House of Usher." The actor has been busy with film work as well, starring in such dramas as "Legends of the Fall" and "Gangs of New York," and most recently, he's delved into the action genre in the new digital video release "Crawlspace."

"E.T." remains top of mind for Thomas, however, not only for the opportunities the role presented him but also for the fact the film just celebrated its 40th anniversary of release.