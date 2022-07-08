Captain America 4 Just Recruited A Director For Sam Wilson's Next Adventure

There is a long history of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with "Captain America: The First Avenger" in 2011 and most recently featuring the Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." The series sees Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson grapple with accepting the title of the new Captain America after the original Captain, played by Chris Evans, retired from that role.

The film, which is currently (and unofficially) referred to as "Captain America 4", was officially confirmed to be in development in August 2021, starring Mackie as the new Captain America. This early on, there is a lot we still don't know about "Captain America 4," particularly by way of co-stars or cameo appearances, but we do know that writers Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson are co-writing the film's script.

The details may still be scant as the new Captain America gets ready to grace the big screen, but Cap's unnamed fourth film has just gotten a director, according to a new report.