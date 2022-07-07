Todd Helbing Names The Smallville Actors He'd Love To See On Superman & Lois - Exclusive

On the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover and which "Smallville" actors Helbing would love to see on "Superman & Lois," the producer said, "I had left 'The Flash' during that part of 'Crisis.' I was not fortunate enough to meet anybody." Regarding the storyline, he added, "I love what they did with Tom Welling and Erica, that they were married, and that farm is so iconic. I would love to see either of those two on our show. I'm not sure how we would fit them in yet, but that would be a lot of fun."

At the suggestion to get Michael Rosenbaum on the show in some capacity, even if it's not Lex, Helbing said, "You know what, that's a good point. He is fantastic. He was such an awesome Lex." Okay, internet. You know what to do if you are also dying to see Rosenbaum come back to Smallville with the "Superman & Lois" gang.

On any actors and directors that Helbing would like to see on the show, he noted, "I won't get into specifics or a specific role because those may be people that we [might] reach out to, but I would love to get Tom Cavanagh on the show at some point." He continued on the possibility of snagging "The Flash" actor, "That would be a lot of fun, and not just in the director's chair."

Speaking of directors, Helbing has a few in mind: "I would also love to get Kevin Tancharoen. I've worked with [him] many times on 'Mortal Kombat' and 'Flash,' and he's so tied up right now, but I keep reaching out to him like every few months, and I'll get him to direct one of our episodes."