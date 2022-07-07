35% Of Marvel Fans Would Want To See Keanu Reeves Play This Character In The MCU

For years, rumors have run rampant about Keanu Reeves possibly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a superhero or villain — with the legendary action star and forever cool guy getting linked to multiple Marvel characters, including Ghost Rider and Silver Surfer. But what if comic book fans could get their way, and not the studio bigwigs? Which big name hero or baddie would people like to see Reeves play?

Well, Looper decided to take a poll asking over 560 readers who the best fit for Reeves would be in the MCU, given his amazing stunt work and iconic action roles, like John Wick and Neo from "The Matrix." Those who were surveyed were given six different choices — Black Bolt, Ghost Rider, Mephisto, Mister Sinister, Namor, and Silver Surfer — and were asked to select the character they most wanted to see Reeves play.

If there ever was a time for Marvel to bring in more A-list Hollywood names, after all, it's now. Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher has gotten a stunning response from audiences of "Thor: Love and Thunder," and Marvel's critically acclaimed castings of big-time movie stars Ethan Hawke and Oscar Isaac in the Disney+ series "Moon Knight" proved a massive success. Reeves, meanwhile, has already managed to cross over into a number of film genres in recent years, such as his voice roles in 2019's "Toy Story 4" and 2020's "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run," as well as the video game "Cyberpunk 2077."

So, doing a superhero movie wouldn't be a stretch by any means. It's only a matter of who Reeves will play, and fans have somebody fiery in mind.