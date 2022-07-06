30% Of Fans Are Most Excited To See This Character When Futurama Returns

As fans know by now, "Futurama" is poised for a return. It's been nine years since we last heard from Fry (Billy West), Leela (Katey Sagal), and the rest. And even though that iteration had already been brought back from the land of cancellation once, we all apparently deserve even more from the dysfunctional crew of Planet Express.

"Futurama understood that the future would always subvert our expectations," wrote Colin Lecher at Popular Science. "So the show did the only reasonable thing: revel in all the ways the future could be absurd, wild, poignant, hilarious, bizarre, terrible, wonderful, and so, so close to reality without being a thinly veiled version of the present." And we're about to get more of it. More robot uprisings. More unnameable horrors from beyond (with mango chutney). More television commentary from Lrrr.

There's a lot to be excited about for sure. Then again, everyone has their favorites when it comes to a show as beloved as this one. And it's not like "Futurama" was ever at a loss for memorable characters. Some are more eagerly awaited than others. Perhaps that's because some characters seemed to better encapsulate the show's whole madcap satirical spirit. The character viewers are most excited to see return might surprise you, but it will also likely strike you as obvious when you hear who it is.