Stranger Things Creators Announce Big Netflix Plans With A Wild Slate Of Projects

With the fourth season of "Stranger Things" having broken all manner of records (via Deadline), it is probably no surprise that its creators, the Duffer Brothers, are flying high. More to the point, Matt and Ross Duffer are probably in a position to shop around whatever project they want to whomever they want and will likely get an enthusiastic yes in return.

That's a good thing for them. Next season, Season 5, will be the final season for "Stranger Things." Which means the Duffers are about to have a lot more free time on their hands. Thankfully, the duo are no strangers to other projects — before "Stranger Things" they had written for M. Night Shyamalan's Fox show "Wayward Pines" (via Vulture) — but that was before "Stranger Things," before we all fell in love with a scrappy band of demon-battling outcasts in the small town of Hawkins, before the Duffers became two of the hottest showrunners in Hollywood.

So, when today's news dropped about the Duffers' post-"Stranger Things" projects, it surprised nobody that they are wide-ranging and expansive.