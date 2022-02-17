We Now Know When Stranger Things Will Come To An End

As covered by The Hollywood Reporter, The Duffer Brothers announced the series' impending end in a statement to "Stranger Things" fans. After explaining that they've long had the entire story of the series mapped out, they revealed, "At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you'll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale." Per the Netflix announcement, it does look like that prediction will come true, and that the eventual "Stranger Things" Season 5 will be the series' final installment.

But we're not at Season 5 yet, and the sad news was tempered with an intriguing synopsis for the upcoming "Stranger Things" Season 4 that reads, "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Clearly, Season 4 of "Stranger Things" will set up a final showdown of some sort between Team Hawkins and the nefarious alternate dimension that just won't leave their world alone. Unfortunately, the announcement offered no information regarding when the final season is expected to be released. Here's hoping we won't have to wait another three years to find out how it all ends.