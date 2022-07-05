Natalie Portman's Response To Taika Waititi's Star Wars Offer Is Beyond Perfect
As Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe rolls along, audiences will get to check out "Thor: Love and Thunder" from director Taika Waititi on July 8, 2022. Set after the events of "Avengers: Endgame," Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has ventured off into the cosmos with the Guardians of the Galaxy, determined to discover his true calling. However, a dangerous entity known as Gorr (Christian Bale) begins killing off gods, prompting him to spring into action. Unlike his previous solo outings against evil, though, he won't be the only hammer-wielding hero on the job this time around.
"Love and Thunder" will host the MCU return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), only this time, she won't get caught helpless in the crossfire of Thor's battles. Rather, she's back as the Mighty Thor with a reconstructed Mjolnir in hand and a full set of Asgardian battle armor. Director Taika Waititi knew from the moment he got started on the film that he wanted to bring both Jane and Portman back in this way, especially since neither featured in 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok" (via Variety). Thankfully, he made it happen, but that's not all he has in mind for Portman at the movies.
Taika Waititi has taken the helm of his own "Star Wars" project — one that will be unlike anything we've ever seen — and he offered Natalie Portman a spot within it. Suffice to say, her response to this idea couldn't have been more perfect.
Portman had to remind Waititi that she's been in Star Wars already
Ahead of the premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder," Taika Waititi spoke to Rolling Stone at length about the highly-anticipated sequel. A part of the discussion was dedicated to his experience getting Natalie Portman on board, especially after Jane Foster's disappointing turns in "Thor" and "Thor: The Dark World." He said that the Marvel Comics story about Jane becoming Thor was more than enough to convince her, so she hopped on the project. At one point, Waititi asked her if she'd like to join his upcoming "Star Wars" production — totally forgetting Portman played Padmé Amidala throughout the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy.
"Have you ever wanted to be in a 'Star Wars' movie?" Waititi recalled asking her, to which she simply replied, "I've been in Star Wars movies." "I forgot about those ones," he admitted with a laugh. With that, it's more than likely that Padmé Amidala, a member of the Galactic Senate and the Queen of Naboo, won't be in Waititi's "Star Wars" film. Although, even the famed director himself has cast doubt on whether or not his jaunt in a galaxy far, far away will come to pass at all. He told The New York Times, "I've got to see how that goes because once I submit it, that might determine when it gets made or if it gets made." Talk about a discouraging note.
Regardless of what happens to Taika Waititi's "Star Wars" movie, at least we can all get a good laugh out of him offering Natalie Portman a spot in it while forgetting she was in the franchise already.