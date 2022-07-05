Natalie Portman's Response To Taika Waititi's Star Wars Offer Is Beyond Perfect

As Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe rolls along, audiences will get to check out "Thor: Love and Thunder" from director Taika Waititi on July 8, 2022. Set after the events of "Avengers: Endgame," Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has ventured off into the cosmos with the Guardians of the Galaxy, determined to discover his true calling. However, a dangerous entity known as Gorr (Christian Bale) begins killing off gods, prompting him to spring into action. Unlike his previous solo outings against evil, though, he won't be the only hammer-wielding hero on the job this time around.

"Love and Thunder" will host the MCU return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), only this time, she won't get caught helpless in the crossfire of Thor's battles. Rather, she's back as the Mighty Thor with a reconstructed Mjolnir in hand and a full set of Asgardian battle armor. Director Taika Waititi knew from the moment he got started on the film that he wanted to bring both Jane and Portman back in this way, especially since neither featured in 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok" (via Variety). Thankfully, he made it happen, but that's not all he has in mind for Portman at the movies.

Taika Waititi has taken the helm of his own "Star Wars" project — one that will be unlike anything we've ever seen — and he offered Natalie Portman a spot within it. Suffice to say, her response to this idea couldn't have been more perfect.