Lucasfilm Has An Exciting Update About Taika Waititi's Star Wars Film
It's been nearly three years since audiences last watched the end of the Skywalker Saga play out on the big screen in 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker," and it's safe to say that Disney has pushed the franchise to new heights since then. The J.J. Abrams-directed film was something of a disappointment, earning itself a poor 52% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes — which isn't surprising since it leaves audiences with plenty of unanswered questions, and it entirely ignores "The Last Jedi." Since then, Lucasfilm and Disney have focused on expanding the galaxy far, far away on the small screen — and they've done so with plenty of success.
"The Mandalorian" proved that fans will lap up smaller "Star Wars" stories on Disney+ — and there are plenty more intriguing projects on the way, like "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "Andor," "Ahsoka," "The Acolyte," and Jon Watts' mysterious new series with the working title "Grammar Rodeo."
But what about future theatrical adventures? We already know that Taika Waititi's "Star Wars" movie is in the works, and the director previously told Wired: "It's still in the 'EXT. SPACE' stage. But we've got a story. I'm really excited by it because it feels very me. I tend to go down that little sincerity alleyway in my films. I like to fool the viewer into thinking 'ha it's this' and then them going, 'Damn it, you made me feel something!'"
Unfortunately, it's been a while since we've had any concrete news about Waititi's galactic adventure — until now.
Taika Waititi's film will be Lucasfilm's next Star Wars release
Vanity Fair recently published an insightful look at the inner workings of Lucasfilm as the company develops a handful of shows for Disney+ focused on new and old characters. Not only does the feature get fans excited about the "Star Wars" TV shows like "The Mandalorian," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and "Ahsoka," but it also reveals what the studio is doing with future movies. Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy noted "We have a road map," suggesting they're approaching the movies from different angles.
The article points out that the Taika Waititi movie is likely to be the next one to make its way into theaters — although it doesn't say when it'll actually arrive on the big screen. Still, it's a positive sign that Lucasfilm wants to get Waititi's story out into the world, although specific details about the project are still under wraps. As Waititi previously mentioned, he has a fondness for making audiences emotional, so expect a heartfelt adventure whenever it eventually gets here.
But what about the highly anticipated "Rogue Squadron" movie from Patty Jenkins? According to the VF article, it's still flying on the horizon and will arrive at a much later date. Back in November 2021, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the film had been delayed indefinitely due to Jenkins' commitments to other projects like "Wonder Woman 3" and "Cleopatra." The movie was originally meant to arrive on December 22, 2023, but "Star Wars" fans will have to wait a little longer.