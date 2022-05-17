Lucasfilm Has An Exciting Update About Taika Waititi's Star Wars Film

It's been nearly three years since audiences last watched the end of the Skywalker Saga play out on the big screen in 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker," and it's safe to say that Disney has pushed the franchise to new heights since then. The J.J. Abrams-directed film was something of a disappointment, earning itself a poor 52% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes — which isn't surprising since it leaves audiences with plenty of unanswered questions, and it entirely ignores "The Last Jedi." Since then, Lucasfilm and Disney have focused on expanding the galaxy far, far away on the small screen — and they've done so with plenty of success.

"The Mandalorian" proved that fans will lap up smaller "Star Wars" stories on Disney+ — and there are plenty more intriguing projects on the way, like "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "Andor," "Ahsoka," "The Acolyte," and Jon Watts' mysterious new series with the working title "Grammar Rodeo."

But what about future theatrical adventures? We already know that Taika Waititi's "Star Wars" movie is in the works, and the director previously told Wired: "It's still in the 'EXT. SPACE' stage. But we've got a story. I'm really excited by it because it feels very me. I tend to go down that little sincerity alleyway in my films. I like to fool the viewer into thinking 'ha it's this' and then them going, 'Damn it, you made me feel something!'"

Unfortunately, it's been a while since we've had any concrete news about Waititi's galactic adventure — until now.