Taika Waititi Casts Doubt On His Star Wars Project

Every time it seems Taika Waititi has reached the pinnacle of his career, he manages to surprise. After creating cult classic films such as "What We Do in the Shadows," the New Zealand native was tapped by Disney to direct "Thor: Ragnarok." He followed that smash success with multiple television shows — including the popular "What We Do in the Shadows" spin-off — along with the Oscar winning feature film "Jojo Rabbit." Now, he's returning to the MCU on July 8 with "Thor: Love and Thunder." As if that weren't enough, Waititi has also been picked to write and direct a new "Star Wars" movie.

However, even someone with a track record like Waititi's understands the pressure accompanying a "Star Wars" project. The franchise is beloved by millions, all of whom presumably want the best for it but many of whom have competing visions of what "the best" really looks like. One need look no further for proof of divergent fan expectations than a /Film poll about which "Star Wars" film is the worst that shows fans almost evenly split on which movie they dislike the most. As stewards of the valuable IP, Disney has a vested interest in appealing to the greatest possible number of moviegoers and fans.

It appears Waititi is feeling the great weight of those expectations as he embarks on the writing phase of his "Star Wars" film, and some of the filmmaker's recent comments suggest he's doubtful about its future.