Taika Waititi's Star Wars Movie Will Be Something We've Never Seen Before

Taika Waititi's filmography is full of films that inspire fascination as well as unabashed delight. The independent director started with such gems as 2014's "What We Do in the Shadows" and 2016's "Hunt For the Wilderpeople," but in recent years has become one of the most highly sought-after directors in Hollywood. Not only did Waititi's work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe result in the revitalization of the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) via 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok," but Waititi is also the man responsible for 2020's "Jojo Rabbit," the film that earned the writer-director his first Oscar win.

To many fans, it would appear that there is seemingly nothing he can't accomplish. In 2020, Waititi found himself tapped once again for another major franchise (via StarWars). Having already directed one episode of the hit Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," Waititi's involvement in a big-screen project set in the same universe probably shouldn't come as much of a surprise to fans. However, the long drought in news since the project's first announcement has likely surprised at least a few people.

Fortunately, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy recently provided an exclusive interview to Total Film, in which she provided a few morsels of detail on the upcoming Waititi film. Most notably, Kennedy confirmed that plans are to see the film released in theaters in 2023. For those wondering just exactly what to expect from the unique director, Waititi gave a very on-brand follow-up interview.