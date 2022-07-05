Stranger Things 4 Just Keeps Making It Rain For Netflix

You don't even have to watch Netflix's "Stranger Things" to know that the sci-fi drama series is one of the most prized creative ponies in the world of streaming. After a mere four seasons, the series already holds numerous records under its belt. According to a new report, the wildly successful show now owns yet another record following the release of Season 4, Volume 2.

"I find it funny that there [were] so many 'Stranger Things is dead now, it's been too long since Season 3' comments before Season 4 dropped and now it's breaking its own records," wrote Twitter user @superboysbestie. Plenty of other Twitter users were similarly complimentary of the latest season's accomplishments. "It just keeps getting better," tweeted @pissofloor.

According to Deadline, "Stranger Things" Season 4 soared to record-breaking heights — with the first seven episodes recording an estimated 7.2 billion minutes of streaming between May 30 and June 5, making it the most watched US streaming show of all time in the span of a week. It also managed to beat out Disney+'s 2022 prized jewel "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and holds the record for the biggest two-week viewership in the history of streaming (via The Hollywood Reporter).

But as you'll see below, these numbers are ultimately peanuts when compared to the latest "Stranger Things" milestone that's being reported.