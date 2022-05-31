Stranger Things 4 Just Made The Kind Of News Netflix Sorely Needs Right Now

While there's no doubt that premium streaming network Netflix has enjoyed a staggering level of success since it launched, the company has been going through something of a rough patch as of late. It recently reported that it had lost 200,000 subscribers and has even been contemplating adding a cheaper, ad-supported subscription option to offset this (via Reuters). This is a method that has worked somewhat well for Netflix's competitors like HBO Max, Paramount+, and Peacock, though Netflix has been adamantly resisting such a method up until now.

At the end of the day, however, the OG streaming service has arguably remained as popular as it is because of its plethora of original content. One of the streamer's most popular offerings in this department is the nostalgia-fueled horror series "Stranger Things," which attracted all sorts of attention when it premiered in 2016 thanks to its 1980s setting and compelling, bingeable appeal. However, thanks to the pandemic, fans had to wait nearly three years for Season 4 of "Stranger Things" to finally make its debut. As it turns out, the wait has been more than worth it, as the series has just proved beyond a reasonable doubt.