David Harbour Wants This Euphoria Star To Play Young Hopper In A Stranger Things Spin-Off

After what became an excruciatingly long wait for Season 4 of "Stranger Things," fans of the thrilling sci-fi horror series returned in droves to make it one of the most-binged series in Netflix's history (via Deadline). And they temporarily broke Netflix when Season 4, Volume 2 arrived on July 1. Judging by fan reactions, pulse rates were heightened, hearts were broken, and minds were blown along the way (via Cosmopolitan).

It's safe to assume expectations are officially through the roof for the upcoming fifth — and final — season of "Stranger Things." David Harbour's fan-favorite character Jim Hopper, of course, made his return to the series this season after narrowly cheating death in the Season 3 finale. The Hawkins police chief indeed plays a sizable role in the latest season-ender, and it seems he'll have a part to play moving forward too. Still, Harbour believes it'll be a while before fans actually get to see how "Stranger Things" ends, telling GQ, "I think we'll [shoot] next year. ... So it'd probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record."

Until then, theories abound as to what lies ahead for Team Hawkins in the final season. Some "Stranger Things" stars are even teasing potential spin-off series. And if one of those spin-offs should be about a younger Hopper's formative years in Hawkins, David Harbour thinks this "Euphoria" star would be great in the role.