Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 Actually Broke Netflix

To say that anticipation was high for "Stranger Things" Season 4, Volume 2 would be an understatement.

Fans have waited on bated breath for a month, anxiously contemplating who would live and who would die in the glorious battle against Vecna. For the first time in the show's history, a season has been divided into two separate volumes, meaning audiences received the first seven episodes a month ago and had to wait for the final two. That kind of wait means plenty of fan theories have emerged, and now with the last two episodes finally on the platform, viewers can see if their guesses were correct.

However, completing Season 4 is no easy task. The final two episodes clock in at roughly 90 and 150 minutes, respectively, so people will have to put in a bit of effort to binge-watch those episodes before getting spoiled online. Unfortunately, anyone hoping to wrap the season up right when the episodes came on the platform at 3:00 a.m. EST was sadly taken aback by a not-so-shocking development.