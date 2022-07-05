Disney's Tinkering With Jessica Jones May Signal Big Things For The MCU

Before Disney+ started producing its own highly acclaimed Marvel shows such as "WandaVision" and "Loki," "The Defenders" saga on Netflix was the talk of the town. While some of these shows were more well-received than others, most of them were praised for their gritty sensibilities, which provided a refreshing alternative to the family-friendly nature of the MCU film franchise. Some fans might even argue that Netflix's Marvel offerings never got to realize their full potential. That said, now that they're all available to stream on Disney+, the journeys of their respective heroes and villains might not be over yet.

As evidenced by its high scores on Rotten Tomatoes, "Jessica Jones" received substantial praise from critics and fans alike. Starring Krysten Ritter as the titular superhuman investigator, the series gave viewers a layered drama that revolved around a complicated hero with flaws and grey areas. As such, fans would love to see her back in the MCU, and Ritter wants to return to the role of Jessica Jones down the line. But is it on the cards?

Well, Marvel fans, there is reason to feel cautiously optimistic about the future of "Jessica Jones," as some recent developments from the Disney camp suggest that the character could have a future in the MCU.