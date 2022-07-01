The Part Of Filming Stranger Things 4 That Made Millie Bobby Brown Cry

With the final episodes of "Stranger Things 4" streaming on Netflix, fans finally got to witness the showdown between the children of Hawkins and this season's demonic villain, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

This new season is the most ambitious the new show has ever attempted, with the full season costing more than most blockbuster movies at a reported $300 million budget. While a significant number of fans and critics have complained about the lengthy runtimes — the season finale beleaguers the senses at nearly two-and-a-half hours—the show's increased budget clearly works in its favor when it comes to the intricately designed sets, creatures, and action pieces.

One major way the Duffer Brothers put that Netflix money to good use was in creating Vecna. A hideous demon who lives in the Upside Down, Vecna is a terrifying creation with deformed, red skin covered in tentacles and claw-like fingers. Even more terrifying is that he's not a CGI creation. The Duffer Brothers were adamant about using practical effects to create Vecna, so Bower sat for over seven hours to get the prosthetics plastered onto his body each day of filming. On top of that, the prosthetics were created by master designer Barrie Gower, whose previous work included "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" and "Game of Thrones," meaning the Vecna suit looked incredibly realistic.

As it turns out, bringing such a hideous creature to life created a slightly traumatic situation for Bower's co-star, Millie Bobbie Brown.