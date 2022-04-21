Stranger Things 4 Has A Truly Eye-Popping Per-Episode Budget

The first volume of Netflix's "Stranger Things 4" will finally premiere on May 27, 2022 (the second will drop five weeks later on July 1). When it does, it will end a more than three-year hiatus since "Stranger Things 3." This is welcome news to the show's millions of fans–over 64 million households watched the last installment over its first four weeks on the platform (via Deadline).

Usually, the return of one of a streaming platform's most popular shows would be welcome news for the company's shareholders, too, but these days Netflix's financial situation is a bit dire. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, the value of Netflix's stock dropped 35% in the first fiscal quarter of 2022, after the streaming platform lost subscribers last year, for the first time in a decade. As a result, Netflix's value dropped by $54 billion.

Since it premiered in 2016, "Stranger Things" has become one of Netflix's most-watched English-language shows. With "Stranger Things 4," Netflix has already made a huge financial bet that the show will do just as well as it has previously, if not better.