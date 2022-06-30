Kevin Hart Took Away One Lesson From Working With Woody Harrelson In The Man From Toronto

Netflix originals have been garnering bigger and better talent as the years have gone on, and "The Man from Toronto" is no exception. Starring Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, and Kaley Cuoco, the action-comedy has certainly earned the attention of plenty of eyeballs since it first premiered on the streaming service on June 24. In fact, Netflix subscribers spent a staggering amount of time watching the debut of the series.

"The Man from Toronto" follows Teddy (Hart), a failed athletics instructor and entrepreneur who goes on a wild adventure when he is mistaken for a hitman who goes by an imposing moniker: The Man from Toronto (Harrelson). In stark contrast to Teddy, The Man from Toronto leads a wild life as an infamous assassin and interrogation specialist.

With a suitably wacky premise and plenty of on-screen chemistry between its two leads, one would think that the buddy comedy at the heart of the film would help to make it a hit among audiences. Unfortunately, the film has not fared particularly well in the review department, earning a mere 26% positivity rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Still, one of its stars walked away from the production with something worthwhile and meaningful from his experience with the film.