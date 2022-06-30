Ms. Marvel's Yasmeen Fletcher And Rish Shah Share Hilarious Filming Stories About Iman Vellani - Exclusive

When asked about working with Iman Vellani, Rish Shah said, "It's always fun working with Iman." Matt Lintz had trouble deciding which moment on set to pick as his favorite, adding, "There [are] a lot of moments."

Yet when thinking about the most entertaining moments on the "Ms. Marvel" set, most people probably didn't have an assumed kidnapping on their bingo card. Shah explained a now comical massive misunderstanding after Shah and Vellani left the set for a bit.

"There was one time I was driving, and they'd shut down the streets or whatever with police escorts. And somehow I left the premises, and our radio kind of turned off, and everyone was freaking out thinking I've kidnapped Iman and took her," Shah said. "I was actually thinking, 'Take your 20-minute break from work and go on a little tour around Atlanta. That would be fun.'" Well, hindsight is 20-20 on that one. But if "Ms. Marvel" has taught us anything, it's that teenagers are going to do their thing.

When it comes to specific scenes from the show, Shah noted, "But one of my favorite scenes with her — one of the ones I can talk about — is definitely the date scene in Episode 2, when we go to Bombay Spice, and Saagar [Shaikh] comes in (who plays her brother) and throws a spanner in the works for a second. That was one of my happiest days on set."