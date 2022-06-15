Travina Springer Explains How She Mentored Iman Vellani On Ms. Marvel - Exclusive

On whether or not Springer had any fun moments with Vellani on or off set, or if she gave her any acting tips or advice, she said, "I felt like I did. Even playing the character that I do in the series, and our relationship on- and off-camera, I did feel a responsibility as an actor who is a little more seasoned than her to offer my support."

Springer wanted to make sure Vellani felt seen and supported throughout the whole process — along with making sure she knew to speak for herself. The actress added, "I constantly was checking in with her like, 'Are you okay, do you have everything you need?' And [tell her] that you can advocate for yourself and ask for the things you need."

As for having fun between filming, Springer explained that the cast would all hang out after hours when they weren't working. "[Filming was] very much still [happening] within the pandemic — a lot of things were going on, so we were in our bubble," she said. "We were tested. We were the safe [about it], and we would hang out. It was always fun to see her progress when she would be working out — she got so strong. I was so proud of her. She was kicking butt." It's good to know Vellani kicks as much butt off screen as she does on screen with no signs of stopping.

