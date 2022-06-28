How Dakota Johnson Really Feels About Fifty Shades Of Grey

Ultimately, Dakota Johnson doesn't regret playing Anastasia Steele (a role that nearly went to one of the stars of "Game of Thrones") in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" franchise. However, while speaking with Vanity Fair, the actor opened up about a variety of issues she had with making the notorious films, a crucial one being, "I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making."

Asked what the main issues were for her, Johnson cited a variety of contributing factors, including the studio and author of the book series, E.L. James, who apparently had a strong vision for how the films should be made. According to Johnson, scenes would be reshot multiple times, and then once director James Foley came on board for "Fifty Shades Darker" and "Fifty Shades Freed," replacing "Fifty Shades of Grey" director Sam Taylor-Johnson, the vibe changed. "It was different doing those bizarre things with a man behind the camera," she told Vanity Fair. "Just a different energy. There are things that I still cannot say because I don't want to hurt anyone's career and I don't want to damage anybody's reputation."

All of that said, Johnson did also add, "both Jamie [Dornan] and I were treated really well. [E.L. James] is a very nice woman, and she was always kind to me and I am grateful she wanted me to be in those movies."

Asked if she had any regrets in the end, Johnson said, "No. I don't think it's a matter of regret ... If I had known at the time that's what it was going to be like, I don't think anyone would've done it. It would've been like, 'Oh, this is psychotic.' But no, I don't regret it."