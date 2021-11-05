Dakota Johnson Makes Some Eyebrow-Raising Comments About Co-Stars Accused Of Misconduct
"Fifty Shades of Grey" star Dakota Johnson isn't a fan of cancel culture. "Such a f— downer. I hate that term," she candidly told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview. "I think there's definitely a major overcorrection happening," Johnson added. "But I do believe that there's a way for the pendulum to find the middle."
Johnson had been speaking to THR about upcoming projects and her "tabloid-trolled private life," as the media outlet put it, when a question came up about the #MeToo movement, cancel culture and how it has affected several actors she's worked with, including Armie Hammer ("The Social Network"), Johnny Depp ("Black Mass") and Shia Labeouf ("The Peanut Butter Falcon"). Asked about the serious allegations facing the actors, Johnson said, "I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people. I had an incredible time working with them," before offering more of her opinion on abusers and blacklisting in Hollywood.
Dakota feels 'sad' for Armie Hammer and other actors accused of misconduct
Describing those in the entertainment industry who have been blacklisted after being accused, Dakota Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter, "I feel sad for the loss of great artists."
"I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time," she added. "I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It's just really sad." Johnson, 32, believes there's always room for people to change their ways, and that if the business wants to "evolve" and get better it'll have to move past just calling artists out and fix its "antiquated mindset."
"I do believe that people can change," she told THR. "I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve and get help and help other people...It is such an antiquated mindset of what movies should be made, who should be in them, how much people should get paid, what equality and diversity look like. Sometimes the old school needs to be moved out for the new school to come in."
Johnson's former co-stars — Armie Hammer, Shia LaBeouf and Johnny Depp — are each facing numerous allegations of physical and emotional abuse. Hammer was accused of sexual misconduct and rape in early 2021, along with allegations of having violent sexual fantasies (via CBS). Depp and LaBeouf are both facing accusations of physical assault and abuse by their former partners, Amber Heard and FKA Twigs, respectively. The actors have all denied the allegations against them.