Dakota Johnson Makes Some Eyebrow-Raising Comments About Co-Stars Accused Of Misconduct

Describing those in the entertainment industry who have been blacklisted after being accused, Dakota Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter, "I feel sad for the loss of great artists."

"I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time," she added. "I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It's just really sad." Johnson, 32, believes there's always room for people to change their ways, and that if the business wants to "evolve" and get better it'll have to move past just calling artists out and fix its "antiquated mindset."

"I do believe that people can change," she told THR. "I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve and get help and help other people...It is such an antiquated mindset of what movies should be made, who should be in them, how much people should get paid, what equality and diversity look like. Sometimes the old school needs to be moved out for the new school to come in."

Johnson's former co-stars — Armie Hammer, Shia LaBeouf and Johnny Depp — are each facing numerous allegations of physical and emotional abuse. Hammer was accused of sexual misconduct and rape in early 2021, along with allegations of having violent sexual fantasies (via CBS). Depp and LaBeouf are both facing accusations of physical assault and abuse by their former partners, Amber Heard and FKA Twigs, respectively. The actors have all denied the allegations against them.