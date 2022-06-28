Chicago PD's Jason Beghe Weighs In On Voight's Soft Spot For Anna

This article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Seasons 5 and 9

For "Chicago P.D." intel unit head Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), the last two episodes of Season 9 dealt out earth-shaking developments for the detective's pivotal relationship with his confidential informant Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado). During her time working a dangerously deep undercover assignment to help bring down the Los Temidos gang and drug lord Javier Escano (Jose Zuniga), Anna has more than proved herself to Voight. The truth is, the tight bond between them is the closest of any that Voight has had since the shattering death of his partner Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas) in the show's Season 5 finale.

As Voight and Anna appear to be on the verge of breaking open the case against Escano, she discovers that the drug kingpin was responsible for her being violently raped — and that Voight withheld this information from her. Speaking to NBC Insider, Beghe reveals the thinking behind this narrative, saying, "Anna had a terrible, life-changing traumatic experience of being raped." But he adds that despite this abuse, Anna still needs to make Escano believe she's on his side, so Voight decides to keep her in the dark to avoid having her arouse suspicions. Eventually, however, Anna discovers that Voight knows the truth about what happened and lied to her about it, destroying her trust in him — with tragic consequences for them both in the Season 9 finale.