The Surprising Storyline Jason Beghe Had Hoped To Avoid On Chicago P.D.

According to executive producer Gwen Sigan, the "Chicago P.D." writers went out of their way this year to include storylines that followed the characters at home. "We definitely made it a conscious choice this season," she said during the roundtable chat. "We always pick a theme or word in the writers' room before we start writing — and this year it was 'home.' So it very naturally [unfolded]."

To that extent, Jason Beghe was a little apprehensive. "For this particular show, I always felt I wanted to stay more with the job and less with the going home," he shared. "But what I like about what we've done this season is that we've gone home in a way that informs the job. And I think that's because it's 'Chicago P.D.' — it's not 'Chicago Policemen at Home.'"

It's a concept, however, that has grown on the veteran actor. "Police officers are human beings ... and I find we're filling out the picture in a way that I consider interesting and responsible," said Beghe. "I mean, Voight is obviously still kind of alone, but his family is the unit, and they're all being affected by their home lives, and that's affecting his home life, which would probably be the district or the station."

Added Sigan, "It helps that so many of them are in relationships with each other, so we can easily bring it back to the district. And, like Jason said, we have tried very hard to always keep it part of the [main] story and part of the police storytelling, so when we go home, it's linked to whatever case we're working on. And so far, it has worked."

Season 9 of "Chicago P.D." airs Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC.