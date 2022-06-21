Ms. Marvel Writer Sana Amanat Compares Kamala's On-Screen Powers To Spider-Man - Exclusive

Fans of the "Ms. Marvel" comics may have noticed a few changes between Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) powers in the new Disney+ series and her comic book powers. Of course, it's not unusual for on-screen adaptations of comics to take liberties with the visual elements of the characters. Sometimes, certain written and illustrated graphics don't mesh well with live-action storytelling. Other times, the visuals might be altered as a plot device to further the story or add personal significance to the hero. In the case of "Ms. Marvel," it's both.

Outside of "Spider-Man," "Ms. Marvel" is one of the MCU's only coming-of-age stories chronicling the lives of teenage heroes discovering their powers as they balance high school and family obligations. But that's not the only thing Spidey shares with Kamala Khan — that is, if you ask "Ms. Marvel" co-comic book creator and the show's producer Sana Amanat.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Amanat dished on the changes between Kamala's comic book powers versus her on-screen abilities and compared them to Spider-Man. She also revealed why Iman Vellani was the right actress to bring the character to life.