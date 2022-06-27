Critics Hold Nothing Back In Their Spiderhead Reviews

It didn't take long for Netflix's original sci-fi film "Spiderhead" to become a hit for the streaming service numbers-wise. In total, the time viewers collectively spent watching "Spiderhead" totaled 35,400,000 hours during its first week of availability, which began on June 17.

"Spiderhead" stars Miles Teller as Jeff, who is imprisoned at a facility that grants its prisoners shorter sentences in exchange for their participation in drug tests. Chris Hemsworth appears opposite Teller as Steve, who heads the prison's drug testing program. Teller, notably, was impressed by Hemsorth's skills as an actor based on the time they spent working together. The duo even had a chance to showcase their acting chops opposite one another in a scene where Jeff and Steve both take a euphoric drug. Teller characterized this scene as the most difficult to film in all of "Spiderhead," predominately due to finding it difficult to effectively fake laughter.

However, while Teller's praise for Hemsworth as well as its viewership numbers might suggest that "Spiderhead" was a success, professional reviewers were pretty much unanimously critical of the film.