The Most Difficult Scene To Film In Netflix's Spiderhead Isn't What You'd Expect

Psychotropic drugs, prisons, and bureaucracy make for strange bedfellows in Netflix's new movie "Spiderhead." The film is about inmates at a secluded penitentiary who have volunteered to take mood-altering substances that can invoke feelings as extreme as unbridled passion or agonizing pain and psychological torture. Much like the individuals in "The Suicide Squad," these inmates are undergoing such tests in hopes of their sentences being commuted, but the drugs have the power to completely overwhelm the senses.

Chris Hemsworth stars as Steve Abnesti, who heads up these twisted experiments and serves as the primary antagonist of "Spiderhead." Meanwhile, Miles Teller plays Jeff, the protagonist of the film, and one of the several inmates participating in Abnesti's disturbing trials. Due to the nature of the drugs they are given, we see the characters in "Spiderhead" experience a vast range of potent emotions, often with the literal press of a button. Anger, sorrow, compassion, love, and obedience are all on full display as these feelings turn on with ease, though sometimes with unintended consequences, as we see in the ending of "Spiderhead."

Although the actors make it seem easy, flipping through such extreme emotions is likely no small feat. And in fact, for one "Spiderhead" star, one of these drug-induced scenes proved to be the most difficult to film in the entire movie.