Miles Teller Has Something To Say About Chris Hemsworth Following Spiderhead

Chris Hemsworth is one of Hollywood's most sought-after stars, so it's no surprise that his "Spiderhead" costar Miles Teller has some interesting advice for him. Hemsworth has been at the forefront of Hollywood since 2011 when he debuted as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor. Since his first outing as the God of Thunder, the Australian star has appeared as the superhero over half a dozen times and seems committed to a future with the MCU after "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Despite being at the forefront of the world's biggest franchise, Hemsworth has still taken the time to star in various other genre roles. The actor notably appeared in the 2019 sci-fi film "Men in Black: International" and headlined "Extraction," one of Netflix's most successful debuts (via Bloomberg). Hemsworth is on track to continue his action hero persona with George Miller's "Mad Max: Fury Road" prequel "Furiosa," filmed in his native Australia.

Taking a look at Hemsworth's filmography, fans are hard-pressed to find more than a few roles that don't involve him saving the day with a gun or Mjölner. Like Robert Downey Jr., who is difficult to separate from Iron Man, many moviegoers associate Hemsworth with Thor. A panel at The Nerds of Color even argued that the Australian star doesn't have the pull to draw in audiences beyond his appearances in the MCU. On the other side of that conversation is Teller, who shared his opinions about Hemsworth after appearing with him in Netflix's "Spiderhead."