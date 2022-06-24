Deadpool 3 Writers Plan To Take Aim At A Very Easy Marvel Target

After Disney acquired Fox in 2020, fans of the "Deadpool" movie series including Deadpool's creator himself began worrying that Disney might tone down the R-rated content that defined its first two entries. Fortunately for those dreading such a change, its screenplay's writing duo confirmed in June that "Deadpool 3" will likely be rated R. In fact, one of its two writers characterized Disney as entirely supportive of the film's titular character retaining his signature edge.

Also notable is the fact that, unlike the first two "Deadpool" movies, "Deadpool 3" will fit canonically into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In response to this development, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick shared their enthusiasm about introducing an agent of chaos into the MCU in their upcoming franchise entry. In fact, beyond the MCU simply providing Deadpool a much larger context in which to exist, Wernick also told Den of Geek that it will give its wisecracking protagonist plenty of new material.

Furthermore, the duo behind the "Deadpool 3" script recently confirmed, tongue at least partially in cheek, that the film will join in on ridiculing one of present day pop culture's biggest punching bags.