Disney's Version Of Deadpool 3 Is Already Making The Creator Nervous

What does a Disney version of Deadpool look like? This is a question fans have been asking since the announcement that Disney inked a $71 billion deal to purchase the bulk of Fox Media assets (via BBC). Included in that purchase were the rights of Marvel properties such as X-Men, Fantastic 4, and Deadpool.

2016 saw the release of a long-awaited Ryan Reynolds passion project, "Deadpool." The R-rated superhero Marvel property brought Fox massive success and forced a green light on the anticipated sequel. Paramount to the success of both films was the insight and performance of the lead actor Ryan Reynolds. He worked tirelessly behind the scenes to rebuild the disastrous version of the character seen in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." In both 2016 and 2018, audiences got a more faithful rendition of the Merc with a Mouth.

After the Disney purchase brought Deadpool back into the Marvel list of properties, questions arose as to which Deadpool audiences would get — or if they even would. In a recent interview, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld shared his thoughts on the progression of Deadpool continuing to appear for Disney.