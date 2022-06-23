Deadpool 3 Writers Can't Wait To Drop A 'Lunatic' Into The MCU

Deadpool is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has raised some concerns about how Ryan Reynolds' snarky antihero will be used in the franchise. The first two "Deadpool" films are loaded with naughty language, gory violence, and off-kilter meta-humor that pokes fun at traditional superhero movies. The MCU, meanwhile, provides the type of wholesome entertainment that's fun for the whole family. No one is expecting the Merc with the Mouth to kill the Marvel Universe, but it would be nice to see him squash more bad guys with a Zamboni.

Rob Liefeld is feeling nervous about Disney's "Deadpool 3," and some fans undoubtedly share the creator's viewpoints. That said, some recent comments made by the upcoming sequel's writers should ease some of those concerns, as the character won't be like the other heroes who occupy the MCU at the moment. But just how will he differ from Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and the others?