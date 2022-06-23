Deadpool 3 Writers Can't Wait To Drop A 'Lunatic' Into The MCU
Deadpool is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has raised some concerns about how Ryan Reynolds' snarky antihero will be used in the franchise. The first two "Deadpool" films are loaded with naughty language, gory violence, and off-kilter meta-humor that pokes fun at traditional superhero movies. The MCU, meanwhile, provides the type of wholesome entertainment that's fun for the whole family. No one is expecting the Merc with the Mouth to kill the Marvel Universe, but it would be nice to see him squash more bad guys with a Zamboni.
Rob Liefeld is feeling nervous about Disney's "Deadpool 3," and some fans undoubtedly share the creator's viewpoints. That said, some recent comments made by the upcoming sequel's writers should ease some of those concerns, as the character won't be like the other heroes who occupy the MCU at the moment. But just how will he differ from Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and the others?
Deadpool will be a fish-out-of-water in the MCU
"Deadpool 3" scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick shared some details about the movie during an interview with the Post Cred Pod, which is set to be released in full later this week. When asked about how the character would fit into the MCU, the writers revealed that he will stand out from the pack and retain his wacky individualism. "It's a wonderful opportunity for fish-out-of-water [comedy]," said Reese. "Deadpool is a lunatic at the center of a movie... To drop a lunatic into a very sane world, it's straight butter. It's going to be really fun."
Furthermore, it seems that the character will retain his satirical edge and lampoon his new MCU friends. The writers didn't expect to be given this opportunity, so they're just trying to make the most of what they have to work with. "You know, it's never a marriage we necessarily saw coming — Fox and Disney, that was an external thing [separate] from our storytelling process. But we're absolutely finding the serendipity and the gold in that situation, or we're trying to," added Reese.