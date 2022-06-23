Taika Waititi Opens Up About Valkyrie's Sexuality In Thor: Love And Thunder

With celebrated New Zealand director Taika Waititi's latest MCU film "Thor: Love and Thunder" hitting theaters, fans are anxious to see what surprises await the God of Thunder as he faces off against Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). However, one question lingers: how will this movie depict the sexuality of Tessa Thompson's character, King Valkyrie?

A scene in which a woman is seen leaving Valkyrie's chambers, confirming her bisexuality, was infamously cut from "Thor: Ragnarok," Waititi's previous MCU feature. Nonetheless, Thompson confirmed in a 2018 interview with Independent that her character is indeed queer. The omission prompted fierce backlash from parts of the LGBTQ+ community, with Advocate describing the removal of such an innocuous scene as an example of queer erasure and "straightwashing."

Fast forward to 2022 and things are slowly changing for LGBTQ+ representation in the MCU. "The Eternals" featured an openly gay hero in the form of Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), while "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" introduced America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a character shown to be raised by a lesbian couple. Additionally, "Loki" confirmed that its titular antihero (Tom Hiddleston) is bisexual, a change made especially notable because Hiddleston's Loki is baked into the DNA of the franchise.

With these small steps toward progress, it was no surprise that, in 2019, Kevin Feige told the press that Valkyrie will have a queer romance in "Thor: Love and Thunder" (via Gizmodo). As it turns out, Waititi has already made his thoughts known on the matter.