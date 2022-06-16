Chris Evans Has Strong Words For Critics Of Lightyear's Same-Sex Kiss
Pixar's "Toy Story"-adjacent "Lightyear" has the wild premise of being the origin story of the character that inspired the toy which stars in the franchise "Lightyear" is technically a prequel to. It's also a movie that has received considerable attention for a certain thing that got "Lightyear" banned in Saudi Arabia and numerous other countries. The reason for this is that the movie contains a scene that depicts a same-sex kiss between major character Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba) and her partner. The scene was already nearly cut from the movie, but made a comeback after Pixar staff's protests (via Variety).
"Lightyear" star Chris Evans has been quite vocal about what he thinks of the movie. He has already revealed his thoughts about the character that he thinks stole the whole movie, and opened up about the real reason he agreed to play Buzz Lightyear. Now, he's had his say about the same-sex kiss in "Lightyear" — and, as always, Evans doesn't mince his words. Let's find out what he had to say!
Chris Evans thinks that the people complaining about the kiss are idiots
Chris Evans is very much in favor of including same-sex couple representation in "Lightyear" or any other movie, and in a recent interview with Reuters Television, he had some pretty sharp words about the people who think otherwise.
"The real truth is those people are idiots," Evans spoke of the people who are against inclusivity in movies. "Every time there's been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that's what makes us good."
The actor also expressed his belief that the naysayers are a dying breed, and that their protests are motivated by insecurity.
"There's always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before," he said. "But those people die off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human."
Though Evans spoke in general terms, he has also taken a stance on the "Lightyear" kiss scene in particular. In an interview with Variety, he said that he was extremely delighted about Disney's decision to restore the scene in the movie — though he found it disapponting that people still feel that something like this isn't seen as completely normal.