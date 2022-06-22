It Sounds Like We Really Missed Out On This Scrapped Django Unchained Sequel

Back in 2014, the infamous Sony email hack revealed plans for a "Django Unchained" sequel that could have crossed over with the iconic "Zorro" franchise (via Business Insider). The movie would have been Quentin Tarantino's tenth and final film before his supposed retirement, with the legendary director even going so far as to pen a script with comedian Jerrod Carmichael, according to Collider. However, for a long time, nobody knew anything else about it other than what had inspired the "Django/Zorro" crossover — Dynamite's 2012 comic by Tarantino and Matt Wagner of the same name, which is a "Django Unchained" follow-up that many fans may not know about.

"I bumped into [Jamie Foxx] ... and he thought it was a fantastic idea," explained Tarantino in a July 2014 interview with The Guardian, in reference to the possible film. "He was like, 'Can we make a movie of this? I'm their man. Let's get Antonio [Banderas]. Let's do this." Speaking to USA Today in a June 2022 interview, Banderas revealed that Tarantino approached him about the project, saying: "He talked to me, I think on the Oscar night (in 2020) when I was nominated for 'Pain and Glory.' ... He just came up to me and I was like, 'In your hands? Yeah, man!'"

Now, Carmichael has divulged information on what the script and movie would have been like in an interview of his own.