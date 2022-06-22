Taylor Sheridan Will Do More Than Produce 1883 Spin-Off Bass Reeves

"Yellowstone" creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan is one of the busiest men in Hollywood these days, and his upcoming projects continue to pile up. Sheridan currently has seven new television series planned for release, many which of are spin-offs to "Yellowstone," such as the prequel series "1883" and "1923" (which also follows an earlier generation of the Dutton family), as well as "6666," set at the fictitious Four Sixes Ranch in Texas (via Parade). In addition to these expansions to the "Yellowstone" franchise, Sheridan is also at the head of upcoming shows like "Fast," "Lioness," "Land Man," and "Tulsa King" –- the latter of which is set to star legendary action star Sylvester Stallone.

Yet, of all the upcoming series that Taylor Sheridan is attached to, perhaps the most exciting is "1883: The Bass Reeves Story." This "Yellowstone" spin-off will focus on the legendary historical figure Bass Reeves, set to be played by Emmy award nominee David Oyelowo. A former slave from Arkansas, Deputy U.S. Marshal Reeves served for over thirty years within Native American territory, during which time the Chickasaw Enterprise reported that he arrested more than 3,000 outlaws (via Oklahoma Historical Society).

Not only was Reeves a celebrity within his own time, but some theorize he was the inspiration for the Lone Ranger. Since this series is still a spin-off of the "Yellowstone" prequel "1883," we imagine the show will be littered with Sheridan's signature style –- especially since he is now attached to the project as more than just a producer.