Tulsa King Teaser Tests Whether The Small Screen Can Contain Sylvester Stallone
Is the world ready for Sylvester Stallone the television star?
The small screen has never been a full-time gig for the iconic actor and writer, best known for films like "Rocky" and "Rambo." Stallone has had a few guest-starring roles on the small screen before, such as his stints on "Kojak" and "Police Story" in 1975. He has also appeared on "The Muppet Show," "Dream On," and "Las Vegas," and even provided the voice of Paul Revere for the PBS animated children's program "Liberty's Kids." All of that being said, "Tulsa King" will mark the first time he is leading a TV series.
The first teaser for "Tulsa King" dropped on June 15 and it hints that the show will mix dark humor, even darker violence, and the sort of character studies that series creator Taylor Sheridan has excelled at in previous projects like his hit shows "Yellowstone" and its companion program, "1883." The tease is brief, but it does give viewers a good idea of what to expect when the series premieres on Paramount+ on November 13.
Tulsa King promises mob violence and character drama
The first "Tulsa King" teaser combines the dropped-in, character-driven atmosphere of "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" with the gritty violence of "The Sopranos." We get a glimpse of Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), who has just finished a 25-year stint in prison. As the teaser sets up, Manfredi did time because he refused to snitch on his mob family, and now that he's out, he is eager to see how he'll be repaid for his loyalty. But what he ends up with is an assignment he never expected and isn't eager to take on.
"Tulsa. I want you to go there," Manfredi's boss tells him. "Is this a joke?" he retorts.
With some quick cuts, the teaser then gives viewers just a taste of what is in store for them in "Tulsa King." Despite being stranded in the middle of the country, it looks as though Manfredi will have his work cut out for him, and that danger awaits around every turn. And beyond the violence, a scene featuring Manfredi looking suave and sipping an espresso at a sidewalk café shows off the series' humor.
"New in town?" a stranger at the next table over asks. "Is it that obvious?" Manfredi responds. What's definitely obvious is that Stallone might just have another hit on his hands.