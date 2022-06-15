Tulsa King Teaser Tests Whether The Small Screen Can Contain Sylvester Stallone

The first "Tulsa King" teaser combines the dropped-in, character-driven atmosphere of "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" with the gritty violence of "The Sopranos." We get a glimpse of Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), who has just finished a 25-year stint in prison. As the teaser sets up, Manfredi did time because he refused to snitch on his mob family, and now that he's out, he is eager to see how he'll be repaid for his loyalty. But what he ends up with is an assignment he never expected and isn't eager to take on.

"Tulsa. I want you to go there," Manfredi's boss tells him. "Is this a joke?" he retorts.

With some quick cuts, the teaser then gives viewers just a taste of what is in store for them in "Tulsa King." Despite being stranded in the middle of the country, it looks as though Manfredi will have his work cut out for him, and that danger awaits around every turn. And beyond the violence, a scene featuring Manfredi looking suave and sipping an espresso at a sidewalk café shows off the series' humor.

"New in town?" a stranger at the next table over asks. "Is it that obvious?" Manfredi responds. What's definitely obvious is that Stallone might just have another hit on his hands.