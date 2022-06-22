Ms. Marvel Director Meera Menon Reveals Why She Doesn't Want Kamala Khan To Team Up With Punisher - Exclusive

For MCU fans unfamiliar with the Tri-State area, New York City and New Jersey are just a painful New Jersey transit ride away. Now that Disney+ has acquired Marvel's Netflix shows, there's no telling what MCU team-ups we might get in the future. With Daredevil's surprise appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and Kingpin crashing "Hawkeye," who knows which heroes (or villains) might show up in Phase 4 projects?

"Ms. Marvel" is now three episodes in, and fans can't help wondering if any MCU staples will show up in the series. As it turns out, Meera Menon, director of Episodes 1 and 2 of the series, also directed an episode of "The Punisher" — which took place in New York City. Despite the directorial connection and the closeness of settings, Menon doesn't necessarily think a Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Punisher (Jon Bernthal) team-up is a great idea.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Meera Menon revealed why she's not keen on a Ms. Marvel and punisher crossover, what other team-up she does hope to see in the future, and why she thinks "Ms. Marvel" has multiple directors.