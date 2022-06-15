Ms. Marvel Director Meera Menon Dishes On Kamala's Powers, Possible MCU Team-Ups, And CGI - Exclusive Interview

A lot of the Disney+ series so far have been directed by one director. Did you collaborate at all with the other series directors? Why do you think splitting up the episodes was the right move for "Ms. Marvel"? What does having multiple voices telling this story bring to the show?

That was a decision the studio made for a reason. When we saw it all come together, that reason became apparent, which is that we all bring such different things to the table. The show benefits from that collage. The show really does feel like a blend of so many different things — culturally, visually, everything, tonally.

They know what they're doing. That is the understatement of the century. Marvel knows. News flash: Marvel knows what they're doing.



You've also directed episodes of some major shows like "The Walking Dead," "You," "The Magicians," and "For All Mankind." How did those experiences help prepare you for "Ms. Marvel" episodes? Did you bring anything that you learned from those sets to this one?

Every show I do gives me lessons that I bring forward with me to the next show. All of those shows ... "The Magicians" was a great show because it was a show that was driven by practical effects. When we could, we tried to approach things practically on "Ms. Marvel" as well, other than things relating to her superpowers. But we tried to do things as real as possible and make them feel as real as possible.

Any time I work with an actor, I learn more and more about what is required to make them feel as free as possible to be as present in the moment as they can be. On all of those shows, I could point to any number of actors that have taught me more and more about how hard that job is and how so much of my job is to make them feel safe enough to do their job.