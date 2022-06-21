Lightyear Composer Michael Giacchino Reveals The One Movie Genre He Still Wants To Make Music For - Exclusive

We've known and loved Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) since "Toy Story" was released in 1995. But while Buzz was modeled on Star Command's favorite Space Ranger, the toy was never an intergalactic adventurer like the man who inspired his creation. In fact, Buzz never really knew the full story of the character whose likeness he shared, and neither did "Toy Story" fans — that is, until now.

Pixar's latest film, "Lightyear," reveals the story of the space traveler (Chris Evans) behind the toy, a thrilling sci-fi adventure that's full of action, humor, and heart. But without a rousing score backing up the story, the movie wouldn't stir viewers' emotions nearly as much. Luckily, the music is provided by accomplished composer Michael Giacchino, and the instrumentals he's created punctuate and add resonance to every scene of the film.

It's a feat Giacchino has accomplished repeatedly in movies and TV shows from "Alias" to "Lost" and from "Star Trek" to "Jurassic World," from "This Is Where I Leave You" to "An American Pickle" and from "Spider-Man: No Way Home" to "The Batman." Given his long and varied list of credits, it's hard to imagine there's anything Giacchino, who won an Oscar for his score of "Up," hasn't done. However, in an interview with Looper, he shared the one genre he's still hoping to compose music for.