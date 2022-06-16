Michael Giacchino On The 'Fun Challenge' Of Composing Music For Pixar's Lightyear And More - Exclusive Interview

It's great to talk to you today, Michael. I've been a fan since "Alias."

Oh boy. Early days. That was fun, that show. I absolutely loved working on that show, and that was my first TV show and it opened the doors for so many other things. Getting hired on that show was a huge turning point in my life, thanks to J.J. [Abrams], who plucked me from obscurity and said, "Want to do this?" "Sure. I'll do this." Who could have known?

"Lightyear" includes such stirring themes and heroic touches as well as quieter moments that work really well with the film. How did you go about developing the sound for the movie?

It was more about thinking about the movies that I grew up loving, all the sci-fi and adventure movies that I ate like sugar cereal growing up. It was a way to reflect back on those and understand how they [made] me feel when I was a kid and I was in a theater, and I was like, "I want that feeling for this movie." That's what I want. I want, somehow, for kids today to have the experience I had when I was going to see movies at that age. It's honestly a love letter to everything I grew up with, and it was so wonderful.

Whenever you get a chance to do something where there's no ties to anything else and you can create what you want to do, you go for it. It's such a wonderful challenge and gift to be able to do that, and I felt like this movie gave us that. Even though it was with a character that we knew, it was a different version of that character. It was a different world for that character. It was the real Buzz Lightyear, so we were able to take it in directions that [we] might not have, had we'd been dealing with the actual toy Buzz Lightyear, which is a very different character whom I love as well and who was lucky enough to have had Randy Newman write all his music for him, because Randy is one of the best. It was a fun challenge to go for it and create something fun that came truly from my 12-year-old heart.