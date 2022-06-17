Why Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Has Fans In An Uproar On Twitter

When it comes to controversial films, you might think that Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" biopic would be the last thing to offend moviegoers this summer. However, it seems that the director of "The Great Gatsby" and "Moulin Rouge!" just couldn't help but stir up a little debate.

"Baz gonna Baz," tweeted @bigchaunc64 in response to a growing "Elvis" controversy that's sprouted up in recent weeks. With the musical drama set to hit theaters on June 24, many people have had access to screenings and began giving early reviews for the film, which stars Austin Butler as Elvis, the legendary King of Rock and Roll. Critics have ultimately been torn, giving the movie a 77% Rotten Tomatoes score and offering up mixed takes at Cannes.

One major thing that keeps getting mentioned by audiences and early viewers is Luhrmann's song choices for the movie. Most notably, the film includes a mashup of tunes made famous by Presley, Britney Spears, and the Backstreet Boys — which seems to be the hilarious source of all the "Elvis" Twitter outrage.