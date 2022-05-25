Cannes Critics Are All Shook Up Over Baz Luhrmann's Elvis

"Elvis" was just screened at Cannes, and oh boy, do people have thoughts!

The film centers on the titular American icon — Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler — as he comes of age and becomes the biggest pop star in the world, all while contending with a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Of course, with director Baz Luhrmann taking the reins behind the scenes, audiences should've anticipated that this wouldn't be your average biopic. Luhrmann has made a name for himself for his unique visuals and tonal flair with such previous works as "Romeo + Juliet," "Moulin Rouge!," and 2013's "The Great Gatsby."

Apparently, the latest flick takes those eccentricities and amps them up to 11, with one reviewer writing, "I told someone that Baz Luhrmann's ELVIS interpolates an Elvis song with 'Backstreet's Back' and Britney's 'Toxic' and he looked at me gobsmacked." Those at Cannes seemed to have enjoyed the picture, as Deadline reports the movie was met with a 10-minute standing ovation after it screened, resulting in a Cannes best for this year. As for whether the film's actually good or not, it sounds like it will be a matter of personal preference.