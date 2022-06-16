Why Is Netflix's Blonde Rated NC-17?

The first teaser trailer for Netflix's "Blonde" starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe has dropped online, prompting viewers and fans to ask one major question: Why, exactly, is it NC-17?

"Blonde" — which is based on the 2000 best-selling novel by Joyce Carol Oates of the same name — will be Netflix's first original film to be released with an NC-17 rating (via The Wrap). The movie promises to be a bold look at Monroe's public and private life, however, the exact reasoning behind the adults-only rating has been murky. Director Andrew Dominik gave some intriguing hints in May 2022, stating that the film is striving to give a more nuanced, less clear-cut look at the icon's life, pain, and influence on culture, while ominously adding that, in his words, "There's something in it to offend everyone."

According to the Motion Picture Association of America, though, there is one very specific reason for the "18 and over" sticker.