Why Is Netflix's Blonde Rated NC-17?
The first teaser trailer for Netflix's "Blonde" starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe has dropped online, prompting viewers and fans to ask one major question: Why, exactly, is it NC-17?
"Blonde" — which is based on the 2000 best-selling novel by Joyce Carol Oates of the same name — will be Netflix's first original film to be released with an NC-17 rating (via The Wrap). The movie promises to be a bold look at Monroe's public and private life, however, the exact reasoning behind the adults-only rating has been murky. Director Andrew Dominik gave some intriguing hints in May 2022, stating that the film is striving to give a more nuanced, less clear-cut look at the icon's life, pain, and influence on culture, while ominously adding that, in his words, "There's something in it to offend everyone."
According to the Motion Picture Association of America, though, there is one very specific reason for the "18 and over" sticker.
Blonde is rated NC-17 for 'some sexual content'
According to the MPAA, "Blonde" is rated NC-17 because it contains "some sexual content" deemed inappropriate for young viewers.
While specific scenes have yet to be shown, rumors have run rampant online about what sort of scenes may have caused the film to receive the "No One 17 and Under" moniker. "It's a demanding movie," the filmmaker told Screen Daily in February 2022. "If the audience doesn't like it, that's the f***ing audience's problem. It's not running for public office." While Dominik hasn't given too much away about the sexual content that was flagged by the MPAA, he did confirm to Screen Daily that there would be a sexual assault scene in "Blonde" that was pulled straight from Joyce Carol Oates' book. He also told the media outlet that the rise of the #MeToo movement ultimately helped get the graphic adaptation made. As Domink explained, before then, "Nobody was interested in that sort of s*** — what it's like to be an unloved girl, or what it's like to go through the Hollywood meat-grinder," Dominik explained. "[The film is] critical of American sacred cows."
The official release date for Netflix's "Blonde" is September 23, 2022.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).