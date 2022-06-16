Laura Dern's Terrifying Dinosaur Experiences In Jurassic Park And Jurassic World - Interview

If you've ever jumped at an epic dinosaur moment in the "Jurassic Park" or "Jurassic World" franchises, just imagine how the actors feel. While modern movies often heavily rely on CGI and special effects, both trilogies have opted to create dinosaurs using animatronics rather than tech. Animatronics certainly make things more realistic for viewers at home and in the theater, but that means it's 10 times more terrifying for the cast in the moment.

Green and blue screens may fool audiences, but it's a tad difficult to act alongside a tennis ball on a stick — which is the reality for most scenes involving any kind of fantastical beast. Sure, even in the moment, the cast knows that they're in a movie, and the dinosaurs aren't real, but when 20-foot dinosaurs are chasing you in the woods, telling your brain that you're safe is a different story. That was the case for "Jurassic Park" staple Laura Dern, who reprised her role as Ellie Sattler in "Jurassic World Dominion."

During an exclusive interview with our sister site Slashfilm, Laura Dern revealed how terrifying it was to get chased by dinosaurs. However, there are no hard feelings. Dern still has a favorite dino.