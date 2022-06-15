Chloe Fineman Reveals What Kate McKinnon's Final Day On SNL Was Like

Season 47 of "Saturday Night Live," NBC's weekly variety show that riffs on pop culture and politics, saw a batch of high-profile cast members say goodbye (via NPR). Among those who chose to leave was Kate McKinnon, a performer who spent ten seasons making goofs and impersonating everyone from Hillary Clinton to Justin Bieber. Like other "Saturday Night Live" celebrities who rose to notable acclaim during their comic tenure, McKinnon's time at Rockefeller Plaza has been dotted with external projects, such as the 2016's "Ghostbusters" and the 2022 Peacock series "Joe vs. Carole."

While it's not uncommon for "Saturday Night Live" talent to move on, especially if their fame has earned them enough credit to explore other opportunities in the industry, it can still be a difficult transition for those who are left behind. Chloe Fineman –- who recently made news with her spot-on impression of Elizabeth Olsen and multiple "SNL" cast members, including McKinnon (via The Nerdist) –- was approached to share her thoughts on McKinnon's final episode. Here's what the actress had to say.